'Congress loves enemy country Pakistan', Smriti Irani sharpens attack in Punjab rally

Garhshankar (Punjab), May 29 Alleging that the Congress and its leaders love 'enemy country' Pakistan, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday came down heavily on the grand old party for its 'anti-national' policies.

Addressing an election meeting in support of party candidate from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Subhash Sharma, Smriti Irani said, “A Congress leader says that Pakistani terrorists were not responsible for killing our brave policemen.

"Their CM asks for proof of surgical strikes even after five years. Another senior leader says that India should be careful as Pakistan has nuclear bombs. Can anyone accept these utterances made by the Congress leaders during the election campaign?”

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, who defeated the Congress leader in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, said that it is a matter of shame that he gave ticket to the “kingpin of the Tukde Tukde Gang Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi”.

Claiming that it was the Congress that divided Punjab in 1966, Smriti Irani said that now “this party (Congress) is supporting anti-national people and is hell-bent upon dividing the country", adding, “The Congress wants to see a repetition of Partition and wants our mothers, sisters, and daughters to experience the same trauma again. This is highly condemnable."

While attacking the AAP government in Delhi over the alleged liquor policy scam, Irani accused Arvind Kejriwal and his team of being neck-deep in corruption.

She also raised the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, terming it a blot on the face of the AAP government, particularly the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Polling in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is scheduled for June 1.

