Congress' Manickam blasts BJP for not releasing TN MGNREGA workers' salaries for 10 weeks

New Delhi, Oct 23 Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the pending wages of 91 lakh Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers in Tamil Nadu saying that the BJP is not connected with the people of the state and they will never accept it.

In a video statement, Tagore, who is also incharge of Goa Congress said, “One thing is clear that the BJP is not worried about the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Accusing the government at the Centre, Tagore who is a Lok Sabha MP from Virudhu Nagar constituency said, “When 91 lakh MGNERGA workers are not paid wages for 10 weeks, and funding of thousands of crores has been stopped from Delhi, there is no protest against that.”

“One thing is clear that the BJP is not connected with the people of the state and it lives in a fool’s paradise. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP,” he added.

Tagore has been raising the issue of MGNREGA workers in Tamil Nadu not being paid their wages for the last 10 weeks and has also written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier on the matter.

