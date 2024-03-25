Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bharat Chandra Narah Resigns After Wife Denied Ticket

Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, announced his resignation from the Congress with immediate effect after his wife was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. The resignation came after the party denied a ticket to his wife and former MP Ranee Narah for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency.

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections starting next month on April 19. Narah sent his resignation letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday evening."I do, hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," Narah wrote in the one-line resignation letter sent to Kharge.Confirming his resignation, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Assam, told ANI over the phone, “Yes, we have received his resignation letter." Elections in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam are scheduled to take place in three stages, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7.