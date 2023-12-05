Congress MLA in Bihar drops bombshell, demands party contests LS poll under Nitish Kumar's leadership

Patna, Dec 5 In wake of the party's debacle in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress's Bihar MLA Neetu Singh said that it should contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I firmly believe that the Congress should show a big heart and offer Nitish Kumar leadership of the INDIA bloc. Nitish Kumar is continuously doing good works in Bihar in every sector. If INDIA would contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, it would be better for the alliance as well as for the country," Singh, the MLA from Hisua in Nawada district, said.

"Nitish Kumar was instrumental in uniting the opposition parties in the country. That was a big effort which he did successfully. He is capable of leading the alliance," she added.

The MLA said that she was hoping that the party would form the government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "The party had contested the election under the leadership of Kamal Nath but he ignored the smaller parties and the partners of INDIA. The Congress lost 72 seats with narrow margins of 200 to 2,000 votes and this happened due to ignoring smaller parties," she said.

