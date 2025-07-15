Congress MLA’s son booked for attempt to murder in MP’s Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh), July 15 The son of Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel has been booked for attempt to murder and damaging public property in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Mahesh Patel is the sitting MLA from the Jobat Assembly seat in Alirajpur. His son, Pushpraj Patel, is accused of attempting to run over two police constables with an SUV during a late-night incident on July 13.

The case was registered after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media late Monday night.

The video shows a black SUV being driven recklessly and at high speed. As the vehicle sped through a road junction, it appeared to veer directly toward two constables, who jumped aside to save themselves.

One of the constables was knocked down and sustained injuries. The SUV eventually crashed into an iron electric pole before coming to a halt.

According to police, the vehicle, which did not have a registration number plate, failed to stop when signalled by the patrolling constables. After the crash, two to three people exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The injured constable is currently being treated at the district hospital.

Constable Rakesh Gujariya identified Pushpraj Patel as one of the occupants of the SUV. Based on his statement and the video evidence, an FIR was registered on Monday.

Pushpraj and two others have been booked under, along with charges related to damaging public property and obstructing public servants.

“An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway,” a senior police official said.

This is not the first case against Pushpraj Patel. In September 2024, he was booked for abetment to suicide after a 25-year-old woman, Damini Thakur, died by suicide in Alirajpur.

Her family had alleged that Pushpraj had been harassing her and was putting pressure on her to marry him. She reportedly took her life after repeated threats.

