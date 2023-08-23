Congress MLA's wife accuses woman of harassment, extortion

Gurugram, Aug 23 The Gurugram police have received a complaint from Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan's wife who has accused another woman of harassment and extortion, police said.

Khan hit the headline after his name came to the fore in recent Nuh clashes.

The complainant Shamshaad told the police that at about 7.47 p.m., on Tuesday her husband Mamman Khan got a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller said he was bringing Khan's wife home by auto rickshaw and asked for his location.

"My husband replied that my wife is present at home, then who is this unknown woman, following which my husband's phone was disconnected. After that my husband informed the police commissioner Gurugram about this incident," she told the police.

She stated in her complaint that the woman created a ruckus outside their house in Malibu Town in Sector-47 later on Tuesday evening and claimed to be Khan's wife.

"My husband then sent Malibu Town security to the house, after which the security took the unknown woman with them. Similarly, In the year 2018-19 also, my husband's political opponents tried to implicate him with the help of an unknown woman to extort money," she told the police.

"This unknown woman also wants to implicate and defame my husband in an extortion case at the behest of my husband's staunch opponent because he is in politics," she alleged.

The MLA alleged that there was a conspiracy against him.

"It was a conspiracy against me. I have informed the police about the matter. My opponent has tried to defame me in the past. I need a thorough

investigation into the matter," Manan Khan said.

Meanwhile, the police said they are probing the matter and said the suspect woman has failed to produce any evidence which can prove that she is Khan's wife.

--IANS

str/shb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor