Congress MLC burns report of caste survey in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 4 Raising the banner of revolt, a MLC of the ruling Congress party in Telangana on Tuesday set afire report of caste survey, terming it a conspiracy to damage the interests of backward classes.

In an open act of defiance, after the state government tabled the report of the caste survey in the State Legislature during the special session on Tuesday, Teenmaar Mallanna torched the report before the camera.

A member of the Legislative Council, Mallanna made it clear that he would never accept the report and called it a conspiracy to destroy the future of backward classes.

He alleged that the figures in the report were fake and made it clear that backward classes would not tolerate this. The MLC said the survey did not take into account 40 lakh backward classes.

Mallanna alleged that the government misled and cheated backward classes with fake statistics. Stating that Hindu BCs are 60 per cent of the state’s population, he said the government showed their population as only 46 per cent.

He said that the population of Other Castes (OCs) was projected as 15 per cent while in reality, they are only 8 per cent.

The Congress MLC alleged that senior Congress leader and former minister K. Jana Reddy was behind this survey.

Mallanna’s action has evoked strong condemnation from party leaders. They demanded action against him for setting ablaze the caste survey report and also for his remarks against the Reddy community.

The disciplinary committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is likely to issue a show-cause notice to the MLC.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud received requests from several leaders and workers to take action against Mallanna.

Congress MLA from Yadadri Bhongir, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy said that the MLC was crossing his limits. He said the party leadership would soon take action against him.

Meanwhile, Reddy community leaders have complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) against the MLC.

Mallanna used filthy language against Reddys while addressing a backward classes public meeting in Warangal a couple of days ago.

