Congress mounts attack on cyber police case over Sabarimala parody song

Kochi, Dec 18 The registration of a case by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police over a widely circulated parody song on the alleged Sabarimala gold heist implicating the CPI(M) and its comrades has triggered strong reactions from Congress leaders, who have described the action as an unprecedented assault on freedom of expression and cultural dissent.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed the case "unheard of", asserting that the parody song did not hurt the religious sentiments of anyone.

He said criminalising satire and artistic expression amounted to a direct intrusion into freedom of expression.

Drawing a parallel with developments elsewhere in the country, Satheesan alleged that the CPI-M in Kerala was adopting the same intolerant approach as the Sangh Parivar.

Such a stance, he said, was an embarrassment to Kerala, which has long prided itself on its progressive and democratic traditions.

The Chief Minister, he added, should bow his head in shame before the cultural community for allowing what he described as an attack on artistic freedom.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal also came out strongly against the police action.

He said he had spoken over the phone to G.P. Kunjabdulla, the creator of the parody song that has found wide resonance across the state, and conveyed his appreciation for the lyrics, which he said struck a chord with the public.

Venugopal assured the lyricist of all legal assistance from the Congress in facing the case.

Taking the argument further, Venugopal said that those allegedly involved in the looting of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple continue to enjoy power and positions within the ruling party.

Such acts, he argued, were what truly wounded religious faith.

"Those who turned that alleged plunder into a song are now being portrayed as offenders who hurt belief,”"he said, describing the episode as a stark illustration of state intimidation and the CPI(M)’s growing intolerance of dissent and satire.

Congress Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan warned that if action were initiated against everyone who shared the parody song, Kerala's jails would not have enough space to accommodate those arrested.

His remark underlined the Opposition’s charge that the police action was excessive and untenable.

Together, the statements from senior Congress leaders mark a concerted pushback against the cyber police case, framing it as a threat to free expression and a troubling signal for democratic space in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor