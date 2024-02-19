Congress MP Muraleedharan rules out BJP opening its account in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 19 Veteran Congress Lok Sabha member K. Muraleedharan on Monday categorically ruled out the possibility of the BJP opening its account in Kerala in the upcoming general elections.

“No matter whatever they do, the BJP will not be able to cross the Tamil Nadu border and enter Kerala,” said Muraleedharan, the son of eminent Congress leader late K. Karunakaran.

“It is fine for PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Kerala. Each time they wave their hands to our people, they also respond by waving back. But that’s all. Nothing beyond can be achieved by the BJP in Kerala,” Muraleedharan said.

Muraleedharan represents the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kozhikode district, where he defeated popular CPI-M leader P. Jayarajan by a margin of over 84,000 votes in 2019.

There are speculation that CPI-M has cleared the name of its high-profile former Health Minister and senior party legislator K.K. Shailaja for the seat this time.

The BJP doesn’t have any member representing Kerala in the Lok Sabha, nor does it have any representation in the 140-member state Assembly.

