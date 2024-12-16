Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urges Modi Government to Protect Hindus, Christians, and Other Minorities in Bangladesh (Watch Video)

Priyanka Gandhi urged the Modi government in Parliament to protect Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh. She stated, "Today is Vijay Diwas. On this day, we taught Pakistan a lesson, leading to the creation of Bangladesh, thanks to Indira Gandhi's decisive leadership and our brave soldiers." She called on the Modi government to demonstrate similar resolve in safeguarding minorities in Bangladesh.

In her second Lok Sabha speech on Monday, Priyanka emphasized, "The government should have voiced its concerns over the atrocities against Hindus and Christians in Bangladesh. I also salute the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 war, as well as the people of India, whose support was crucial in achieving victory when we stood alone, unheard in our plea for help from our Bengali brothers."

She further honored Indira Gandhi as a great martyr, noting her principled leadership during challenging times that led to India's success. She reiterated that the government must speak out against the violence faced by minorities in Bangladesh.

It's a good thing that Priyanka Gandhi raised her concern and asked the government to do the same for Hindus in Bangladesh. When you stand for the minority, it's basic to raise your voice for every minority everywhere.

pic.twitter.com/ngWULuJXES — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 16, 2024

Additionally, Priyanka mentioned that a photo depicting the surrender of the Pakistani army had been removed today. She recalled the moment when 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian army, emphasizing that the memory of that surrender still unsettles Pakistan.