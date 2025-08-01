Congress MP Randhawa alleges threat to kill his son by jailed gangster Bhagwanpuriya

Chandigarh, Aug 1 Congress Member of Parliament and Punjab’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday alleged that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya has issued a threat to kill his son.

The MP, currently in Delhi to attend the Parliament session, said his son was also fired upon shortly after the threat in Punjab.

Taking to his X handle, Randhawa posted, “One of my associates met my son and within one hour of leaving he was fired upon today.”

The Congress leader, who is currently in Delhi attending the ongoing Parliament session, made it clear that he refuses to be intimidated.

“No gangster can shake me,” Randhawa said and slammed the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In his post, he tagged Chief Minister Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of turning Punjab into a “paradise for gangsters” where law and order has completely collapsed.

Randhawa, who was critical of Captain Amarinder Singh’s handling of the sensitive sacrilege and police firing cases as the Chief Minister, got home and vigilance departments under the helm of Charanjit Singh Channi.

Bhagwanpuria is one of the dreaded gangsters of Punjab. Last month, the gangster’s mother Harjeet Kaur was killed in a broad daylight gang war in Batala town of Gurdaspur district.

Bhagwanpuria’s rival Davinder Bambiha gang claimed responsibility after two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on his mother Harjit Kaur and Karanvir Singh from close range outside their house.

Bhagwanpuria, an accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

He shifted to a Silchar jail in Assam from Punjab’s Central Jail in Bathinda in March. He was arrested in a murder case in 2015 and since then has been lodged in several jails in the state.

