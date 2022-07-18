Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Digvijaya Singh cast their votes for Presidential polls

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh arrive in Parliament to cast their votes for the Presidential elections. Ahead of the presidential elections former prime minister and Congress MP Manmohan Singh also arrived at parliament to cast his vote. Also, Samajwadi Party chief & MLA Akhilesh Yadav ahead of presidential elections said, "I'll vote in the favor of Yashwant Sinha. There should be someone in the country who can tell the government the situation of the economy, from time to time. Look at Sri Lanka's condition. So, there should be President who can say that from time to time."

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.