Congress must do well in 180 Lok Sabha seats to oust BJP from power: Sushmita Dev

Guwahati, Dec 3 Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev, reacting to the results of the Assembly polls, on Sunday said that Congress has to do well in at least 180 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general election to oust BJP from power at the Centre.

"Out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, there are 180 seats in which the BJP and the Congress will have a bipolar contest. If Congress cannot perform well in those seats, then it will be very hard to defeat the BJP," she said.

According to Dev, the poll results in three states have not gone as per the expectation of the opposition camp.

"Everybody thought that Congress would do well in at least Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. They may suffer a loss in Rajasthan. But the results went the other way," she said.

The Trinamool leader however refuted any repercussions in the INDIA bloc in wake of the state poll results.

"West Bengal will happen according to its political dynamics. The same thing applies for Maharashtra and other states. Moreover, every election is different from others. So, we should not lose hope on the outcome of four states."

Dev, once a Gandhi family loyalist, had joined the Trinamool in 2021, and it also sent her to the Rajya Sabha.

