Congress Must Win Maharashtra or PM Modi Will Abolish Muslim Reservations, Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Watch Video)

Claiming that the Constitution and reservations are "under threat from the BJP", Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday emphasised the need for Congress to come to power in Maharashtra to protect both. Speaking at an event on National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day, Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would "change the constitution" and "abolish Muslim reservations" if he gained more political strength.

Referring to the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, Reddy urged the gathering to consider the consequences if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) does not form the government in Maharashtra. He noted that many people in Telangana have relatives in the 'Hyderabad-Maharashtra' region (areas of Maharashtra once part of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under the Nizam) and appealed to them to "oppose those trying to divide Hindu-Muslim unity" in the assembly polls.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Yard Near Aramghar Crossroads (Watch Videos).

"It does not matter to Congress whether it is in power or not. Congress ruled for many years over the past 70 years, but this time it is crucial. The constitution and reservations are in danger. Congress must form the government in Maharashtra to safeguard both," Reddy said. He described the current political situation as a choice between two blocs: the 'Modi Parivar' and the 'Gandhi Parivar'.

Congress Must Win Maharashtra To Protect Constitution Quotas: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy says, "During Ramzan, they wear sherwanis and have biryani along with you and out of sentiment, you support them. But think wisely, they take your votes here and whom do they support in Delhi? There are two pariwaar in… pic.twitter.com/RzaJPIMYSn — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Reddy urged people to choose between supporting the 'Modi Parivar' or the 'Gandhi Parivar,' warning that backing the "Modi Parivar" would lead to the abolition of the 4 per cent Muslim reservation granted by Congress. He assured that the Congress would not only protect the Muslim quota, but also create jobs and make Muslims partners in government. In a veiled reference to the BRS, Reddy accused the party of trying to win over Muslim votes by participating in festivals like Ramzan, while aligning with the BJP at the national level.

Reddy stated that Rahul Gandhi should become Prime Minister, asserting that only "Gandhi can defeat Modi". He further noted that when Christians were attacked in Manipur, "neither Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the victims", whereas Rahul Gandhi started his 'yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai to unite the country. Reddy concluded by saying that the Congress government in Telangana treats both Hindus and Muslims equally, without any discrimination.