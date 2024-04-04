Congress names 3 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, April 4 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday named three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

Accordingly, Rutvik Lavjibhai Makwana has been fielded from Surendranagar, Hirabhai Jotva will contest the Junagadh seat, while Jaspalsinh Padhiyar has been nominated from Vadodara.

Makwana is a seasoned politician who won the 2017 Assembly polls from Chotila. A key figure in the state Congress, he was appointed the Working President of the state unit of the party in 2018.

Joining Makwana is Hirabhai Jotva, the Vice President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), and a notable figure in the fields of agriculture and education.

Jotva's political career spans several decades, during which he held key positions within the Congress. As a Sarpanch at the age of 23, Jotva was instrumental in initiating vital infrastructure projects in the Saurashtra region, leading protests for the development of watersheds and check dams in the region.

