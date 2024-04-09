Congress names Sachin Sawant as 'star campaigner' replacing Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai, April 9 The Congress on Monday appointed Maharashtra unit party general secretary Sachin Sawant as a 'star campaigner' for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Aggressive but soft-spoken, Sawant has replaced Sanjay Nirupam – who was expelled from the Congress on April 3 – after he spewed venom at the party leadership and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Mumbai North West seat.

A letter to the effect was sent to the Election Commission urging it to take note of the name-change in the party's 40 star campaigners' list by the AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday.

An Electronics Engineer and IT Consultant, the media-savvy Sawant had earlier headed the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's Communications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor