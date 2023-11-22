Congress not scared, says Kharge on attachment of properties

Hyderabad, Nov 22 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that the party is not scared of attachment of properties of National Herald.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hatched a conspiracy to attach properties worth Rs 780 crore of a newspaper which was started by country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the election campaign in Alampur constituency in Mahabubnagar district, he alleged that the attachment was also an attempt to cow down people of Telangana to support BJP and KCR.

"The property which has been seized does not belong to a person but to a newspaper which was started by Pandit Nehru in three languages as a voice of freedom fight. He created awareness among people through this newspaper. It was people's voice, and PM Modi and Amit Shah have conspired against such a newspaper," he said.

Kharge said they should be under no illusion that they can scare Congress by seizing its property.

"Congress is not scared. We will continue to fight and we will fight till the end. We were not scared of the British and we can never be scared of the BJP which did not fight for the country and which had no role in its Independence," he said.

Appealing to the people of Telangana to bring Congress to power in the November 30 election, Kharge said the Congress is fighting those who have snatched people's lands.

"The kind of development you wanted in Telangana has not happened, be it roads, irrigation facilities or schools. KCR sits in his farm house and takes decisions. People should not vote for a person who does not live among them," he said.

Kharge said the Telangana election is significant for the country as the Congress will win here to move forward to register victory across the country.

"The Congress will emerge stronger and send a message to the entire country," he said.

The Congress leader described KCR, BJP and MIM as three friends.

"KCR goes to Nagpur RSS headquarters and says Modi is my friend. Owaisi keeps praising KCR as my good friend. The BJP has colluded with the both," he said.

Kharge alleged that farmers were unhappy in Telangana while the hopes of unemployed were dashed by the KCR government.

He said KCR failed to fill two lakh vacancies in government departments.

