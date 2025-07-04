Congress not to join Uddhav-Raj Thackeray rally against Hindi imposition

Mumbai, July 4 The Congress has distanced itself from the joint 'victory rally' by estranged brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Saturday to celebrate the state government's move to withdraw its two government resolution on the introduction of Hindi along with Marathi and English for Classes 1 to 5.

A large section of the Maharashtra Congress strongly opposed the party’s participation in tomorrow’s rally saying that although party is opposed to the imposition of Hindi it does not want to disturb the non-Marathi vote bank especially ahead of the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

The party has decided a conscious decision not to attend the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray show tomorrow.

“We have always maintained that we do not support the BJP government on its mission to impose Hindi. We had made our stand clear much before any other party. We stand with Marathi but respect every other language. I received the invitation for the Saturday program on Friday. I had my travel plans fixed which I cannot change,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Sapkal has outrightly rejected the Narendra Jadhav committee formed by Maharashtra government to give its report on the three-language formula in primary education.

“We oppose the policy itself. There is no question of supporting this committee. It should be scrapped right away,” he said.

The Congress insiders said that the party does not want to get dragged behind Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the issue of dispute between Marathi and non Marathi speakers.

“A large chunk of Congress leadership and workers in Mumbai come from north Indian as well as non-Marathi speaking population. Why should we disturb our voters?” questioned a Congress leader from Mumbai.

The other state Congress leaders too are wary about going with Thackerays at present.

“At present, it seems that the local body elections are going to be a solo show for all. We should focus on strengthening our organisation instead of following others,” said a senior party MLA and leader from Vidarbha.

