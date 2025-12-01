Congress now spreading confusion over Aravalli: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Dec 24 Rajasthan BJP spokespersons Ramlal Sharma and Kailash Verma strongly criticised the misleading statements and confusion being spread by Congress leaders Govind Singh Dotasra and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on the issue of mining in the Aravalli range.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office on Tuesday, Ramlal Sharma said that it has been a long-standing practice of the Congress to mislead the public through appeasement politics.

He said that Congress leaders had earlier attempted to confuse people on issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and are now spreading misinformation regarding mining in the Aravalli region.

Sharma assured the people of Rajasthan that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhajan Lal sharma-led BJP government, not a single stone of the Aravalli range will be harmed.

He clarified that the intention of both the state and Central governments is to clearly define the Aravalli protected area and impose a complete ban on illegal mining.

"Until a comprehensive plan is prepared based on the new definition, no new mining leases will be issued."

He said that the Congress government defined the Aravalli range in 2002, during which the highest number of mining leases were issued.

"The Congress also introduced the 100-metre rule, under which mining continued for years. In contrast, the proposed 2025 rules will reserve areas within 500 metres of the Aravalli range, even if they fall below the earlier 100-metre limit," he added.

This, BJP leader Sharma said, clearly proves that mining activities will be significantly reduced under the new rules.

He accused the Congress of attempting to hide its own failures while making baseless allegations against the BJP-led Rajasthan government.

He said the Congress is making claims of illegal mining without facts and challenged the Congress leaders to name even one environmental conservation or tree-plantation campaign launched by their party.

He highlighted the BJP initiatives such as the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign and plantation drives covering 750 acres.

He also said that the BJP-led state government has taken strict action against illegal mining over the past two years.

"During this period, 20,526 cases were registered, Rs 211.26 crore was recovered as fines, 2,228 FIRs were filed, 1,175 people were arrested, and 19,744 vehicles and machines were seized."

"In the Aravalli region alone, 10,966 cases were registered, Rs 136.78 crore was recovered, 1,002 FIRs were filed, 10,616 vehicles were seized, and 300 arrests were made."

State BJP Spokesperson Kailash Verma said that Congress leaders lack even a basic understanding of the definition of the Aravalli Hills.

He noted that the matter is sub-judice and that both the Chief Minister Sharma and the State Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma have said that the Aravalli range will not be harmed.

"Despite this, Congress leaders continue to spread misinformation for political gain."

Verma also criticised Congress leaders for their language and remarks, saying that the use of terms such as "organised gang" reflects a decline in political decorum.

He accused Congress leaders of politicising issues merely to remain in the public eye.

Responding to Congress' criticism over the renaming of the MNREGA scheme, Verma said that while the BJP named it after Lord Ram, the Congress has a history of naming schemes after one political family.

He cited examples such as renaming Ayushman Bharat as Chiranjeevi, Annapurna as Indira Rasoi, Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Yojana as Rajiv Gandhi Jal Swavalamban, and Deendayal Teerth Yojana as Teerth Darshan.

He concluded by assuring the people of Rajasthan that the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led state government is fully committed to environmental protection and that the Aravalli Hills are completely safe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor