Congress opens shop of lies & loot during elections: Rajasthan CM

Malad, Nov 16 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday criticised the Congress party over its politics, saying that it always opens a shop of “lies” and “loot” during every election.

“Congress opens a shop of lies and loot as soon as elections come. They neither love the state and the nation nor are they concerned about the interests of the people,” the Chief Minister said while addressing Rajasthani Samaj Sammelan in Malad (West), Mumbai as part of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He added that the “selfish” Congress and its allies are not in a coalition but in a state of “thugbandhan”.

“These people never talk about development. The people of Maharashtra have now understood these intentions. I appeal to all of you to support MahaYuti candidate Vinod Shelar from Malad West and make him win,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shop of lies and loot of Congress has been closed.

“The people know that development is possible only under the leadership of PM Modi. People are very enthusiastic and excited about the BJP and the MahaYuti government will be formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority,” added the Chief Minister.

He further said that Congress is the only expert in “appeasement”, adding that they are not concerned with the development of the people.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government opposed the CAA and the abolition of triple talaq and when the MahaYuti government changed the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) kept opposing it.

“Congress only does the politics of appeasement, they know how to get their work done by trapping innocent public,” he said.

He said that PM Modi never considered caste as the basis for the development of the country.

“In all the public welfare schemes including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, no person was asked about his caste or religion. The BJP works on the concept of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor