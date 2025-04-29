Congress organises ‘Save Constitution’ rallies across NE states

Agartala/Kohima, April 29 The opposition Congress has been organising ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ (Save Constitution) campaign in the northeastern states.

Claiming that the Constitution is in danger under the BJP-led Central government, the opposition Congress held a massive rally in Agartala on Tuesday.

Addressing the rally, Tripura state Congress President Asish Kumar Saha alleged that democracy is at stake under the BJP rule.

“The government is trying to curb the right of speech guaranteed by the Constitution. Communal, religious and ethnic harmony are also facing hard times,” Saha said and added that his party would continue to fight to protect the Constitution and its values.

The state Congress chief claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was recently passed in both houses of Parliament in a “most undemocratic manner.”

He said that the central agencies, including the CBI and ED, have become “tools of the BJP and the RSS to use them against the opposition leaders.”

Thousands of Congress workers, including women, participated in the rally, which went through the capital city.

In Nagaland, the Pradesh Congress Committee, in the presence of AICC Secretary-in-Charge for Nagaland, Christopher Tilak and Lok Sabha MP and state party President S Supongmeren Jamir, held a conclave to create awareness among the people to stand together to ‘Save the Constitution’.

Tilak said that the ongoing campaign intended to educate people about the historical evolution of the Indian Constitution and raise consciousness about the “growing threats it faces.”

“The Indian Constitution is a fruitful hard effort of the iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, and the Congress party has protected it for decades. Today, it is in danger from the BJP and the RSS,” he alleged.

Manipur Congress also organised a ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally on Sunday. Party leaders said that as part of the party’s nationwide programme, the Congress would organise the ‘Save Constitution’ rallies in all the northeastern states.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge earlier announced a nationwide series of ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rallies, to be held across all states from April 25 to 30.

