Congress overhauls leadership in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

New Delhi, Oct 13 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has overhauled its party leadership in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect, a press statement issued late Sunday by Congress National General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

The move, approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, signals a strategic realignment ahead of future electoral battles.

The revamped team features four Vice-Presidents; Mahesh Dodhi, Naushad Shaikh, Ajit Mahla, and Nana Saheb Shinde.

Harun Sumra has been appointed as the Congress Treasurer, tasked with overseeing the region's financial strategy.

The General Secretaries include a robust line-up of Rajendra Patel, Deepak Desai, Ketan Patel, Digesh Joshi, Ritesh Rupasari, and Sadik Shaikh, who will drive the party's operational agenda.

Meanwhile, the Secretaries appointed are Jaypal Rathod, Sanjay Lodhi, Prashat Sharma, Suresh Radiya, Satish Patel, Ratnesh Kumar, Prem Kadu, Jayanti Kola, Zuber Khan, Kiran Patel, Uma Harpadiya, Saraswati Mahla, Hema Waghodiya, Jayshree Valvi, and Vanita Meshram, bringing diverse perspectives to the grassroots effort.

The Executive Members, a critical support tier, comprise Pravin Janathiya, Sandeep Bhima, Sandeep Borsa, Shyam Gimbhal, Vishnu Kakad, Vasant Dhindha, Pravin Namkudiya, Amrat Boba, Subhash Kharpadiya, Pravin Kurkutiya, Nilesh Gavit, Madhu Singda, Ramu Bhavar, Bindu Devi, Sahil Bhokiya, Vijay Kinari, Amol Meshram, Avinash Gorat, Pavlush Vangad, Devajia Chaudhary, Vinay Gabre, Hitesh Rupasari, and Ritesh Vad.

This extensive team is poised to strengthen the Congress' organisational framework in the region.

The announcement reflects the party's intent to bolster its presence in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a Union Territory with strategic electoral significance.

Venugopal's signature on the press statement underscores the high-level endorsement of this restructuring of the party, aimed at rejuvenating local leadership and enhancing coordination.

The inclusion of seasoned and new party leaders alike suggests a blend of experience and fresh energy to tackle upcoming political challenges.

As political activity intensifies across India, this reshuffle positions the Congress to fortify its base in the region, countering rival party's narratives with a united front.

All eyes will be on how this new leadership team navigates the complex political landscape in the coming months.

