Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at Sonia's residence to discuss Winter Session strategy

New Delhi, Dec 4 As the Parliament's Winter Session began on Monday, Congress party sources said that the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group’s meeting would be held in the evening.

According to party sources, the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will be held at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 5 p.m. today to chalk out the strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.

On Monday morning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, held a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders to chalk out the strategy for the Parliament Session.

In the INDIA bloc meeting it was decided to raise the issue of the alleged leak of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who is facing alleged 'cash-for query’ charges.

During the session there will also be discussion on the three Bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

The Winter Session of Parliament that commenced on December 4 will conclude on December 22.

Tentatively 19 items of Legislative Business and two items of Financial Business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor