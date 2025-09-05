Congress' post on Bihar and Bidis sparks row, NDA leaders hit back

Patna, Sep 5 A controversial post from the Kerala unit of the Congress party's official X handle comparing Bihar with 'bidis' has triggered strong backlash from NDA leaders in the state.

The post was deleted by Congress as the controversy erupted.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the remark, saying, “They have first insulted the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now they are insulting the entire Bihar. This is the real character of Congress, which has been exposed before the nation.”

JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the INDIA bloc has turned the insult of Bihar into its political identity.

“Sometimes bidi, sometimes taunts on Biharis. Bihar is intelligent, belongs to Buddha, Sita, and Sufi saints. Tejashwi Yadav must answer — is Bihar a synonym of bidi? The public will reply through EVMs,” he stated.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out at the Congress leadership, remarking, “The brainless Rahul’s malicious Congress always misbehaves with Bihar… their destruction is certain.”

The controversy stems from a now-deleted post by @INCKerala that read: “Bidis and Bihar start from B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore.”

This comes at a time when NDA has already been in an aggressive campaign mode after derogatory remarks were allegedly made against PM Modi’s late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga.

The Prime Minister himself had described the attack as not only an insult to his mother but to the entire nation.

The BJP had subsequently called for a Bihar Bandh on Thursday, with NDA leaders taking to the streets in protest. The new Kerala Congress post has only “added fuel to the fire,” further escalating tensions in the state.

With Bihar heading toward a crucial Assembly election, NDA leaders see these issues as a potent weapon to corner the RJD-Congress alliance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor