Congress postpones 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathons in Uttar Pradesh

Congress has decided to postpone its women's marathons in Uttar Pradesh titled 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A senior leader of the UP Congress toldthat the party has taken a decision to postpone seven to eight such women marathons that were planned in Noida, Varanasi, Azamgarh and various other districts of the state.

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun " under which such marathons were being organized over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In addition to the women's marathon, the state unit has also postponed the big rallies and the political events.

A top source in the Congress told that there were other rallies scheduled to be addressed by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and a Yuva Samvad program which was to be addressed by Congress leader Sachin Pilot have also been postponed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had pushed for this move in the internal meeting of the party, then it was unanimously decided by the state leadership to put on hold the big political events in this state now.

Now it is being planned that Congress will shift to corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns at the village levels.

Earlier on December 30, the State Unit of Congress had written a letter to the Election Commission of India and suggested disallowing large gathering rallies.

In the letter, the party wrote that big rallies should not be allowed instead of that political parties should do small corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

The officials who are involved in the Election Process should be given proper security and care.

On Tuesday, a stampede-like situation occurred during a women's marathon organized by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor