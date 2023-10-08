Congress President Kharge greets air warriors on Air Force Day

Oct 8, New Delhi Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended his greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and veterans on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day.

Kharge took to microblogging platform X and expressed: "On Indian Air Force Day, we extend our warmest greetings to all our air warriors and their families."

He added that the IAF has been at the forefront in protecting our skies with their unequal valor, unparalleled courage and unflinching heroism.

"We salute all the IAF personnel and veterans for their contribution to the nation and also their unique role in humanitarian relief." the Congress president said.

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to mark the day on which the IAF was established in the country.

The British empire in 1932 established the IAF on October 8.

This year's theme 'IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries' highlights IAF's commitment to excellence, innovation, and its role as the guardian of the nation's skies.

