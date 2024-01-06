Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to Decide on Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Invite Very Soon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Saturday that he will make a decision very soon regarding his attendance at the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi have received invitations for the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The Congress party had previously stated that their decision regarding attendance would be communicated at the right time.

Besides them, Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has also been invited for the ceremony. I have got the invitation. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s former principal secretary had come along with the secretary of the (temple) trust, they have invited me. I will decide on it very soon, Kharge said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here when asked about the invite sent to him for the ceremony.

In response to inquiries about a Congress chief minister's comments on the invitation to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Kharge stated, It is about personal astha... If there is an invite, you can go, anyone else can go. The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 other individuals.