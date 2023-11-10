Congress promises increase in backward class quota in Telangana

Kamareddy (Telangana), Nov 10 The Congress in Telangana on Friday released the "BC Declaration", making a slew of promises for the welfare of backward classes.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released the BC declaration here while addressing an election rally.

The party has promised that BC reservation will be increased based on caste census and BC Commission report within six months of assuming power.

It also promised to increase BC reservations to 42 per cent from the existing 23 percent in local bodies to provide 23,973 new political leadership positions for BCs in panchayats and municipalities.

If voted to power, the party will also ensure sub-categorisation in BC reservations in local bodies.

The Congress also promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

This is the fifth declaration to be released by the Congress ahead of Assembly elections.

It came a day after the party unveiled a minority declaration. Earlier, the party had released declarations for SCs/STs, youth and farmers.

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule sub-plan will be given statutory status and adequate funds will be made available in the first Assembly session. The party promised that it will spend Rs 20,000 crore per year amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore in 5 years for BC welfare.

A separate MBC Welfare Ministry will be created to oversee the development of MBC castes. Corporations will be established for all the BC castes for their overall development. BC youth can avail interest free loans and collateral free loans up to Rs 10 lakh to establish small business and attain higher education.

Other promises included Prof Jayashankar BC Aikyatha Bhavans with Rs.50 crore to be constructed in all district headquarters with a convention hall, press club, study circle, library and canteen and the District BC welfare office is to be situated there, a new Gurukulam in every mandal to be set for BCs on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas and one new degree college to be set up in each district, full fees reimbursement irrespective of rank for BC students with annual income below Rs.3 lakh.

A shopping complex with 50 shops will be constructed in each mandal as ‘Vruthi Bazaars’, to provide free shop space for artisanal communities such as barbers, carpenters, washermen, blacksmiths and goldsmiths, while old age pension eligibility age will be reduced from present 57 to 50 years for all communities engaged in artisanal occupations. At present, the eligibility age is at 50 for only toddy tappers and weavers.

The Congress also promised to conduct elections and provide financial assistance of Rs10 lakh to each society registered under BC corporations and federations. It has also made community specific promises for BCs like Mudirag, Gangaputra, Yadav & Kuruma, Goud, Munnur Kapu, Padmashali, Vishwakarma, and Rajaka.

