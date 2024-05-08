Congress promoting Pakistan's agenda, Amit Shah says in Maharashtra rally

Jalna (Maharashtra), May 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his party of promoting Pakistan's agenda in India.

Speaking at a rally here to garner support for BJP nominee and Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve from Jalna LS seat, HM Shah said: "If anyone is promoting Pakistan's agenda in India, it is Rahul Baba and his Congress party. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi does surgical and air strikes, Rahul Baba raises questions. When PM Modi kills terrorists, Rahul Baba raises questions. When PM Modi brings CAA, Rahul Baba says that 'we will scrap CAA'."

Stepping up attacks against the Congress and the INDIA bloc, the Home Minister said that the grand old party as well as the alliance halted the construction of Ram Mandir for decades.

"But when PM Modi-led government once again came to power in 2019, Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla was also done on January 22 this year," HM Shah said.

He said that PM Modi has worked towards bringing development and also taking forward the heritage of the country.

Taking a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Home Minister said: "Kharge says what do the people of Maharashtra have to do with Kashmir? Every child of Jalna and Maharashtra is ready to sacrifice his life for Kashmir. The Congress had been holding on to Article 370 for so many years in its greed for vote bank. PM Modi abolished Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and today, entire Kashmir has become an integral part of India."

Further attacking the Congress, HM Shah said: "Rahul Baba, your grandmother had promised to eradicate poverty, but the work of eradicating poverty was done by PM Modi."

He said that PM Modi has brought happiness to the lives of 80 crore people of the country and gave them free ration, gas cylinders and provided tap water to every home.

HM Shah said that this election is very important for the country.

"There are two camps. Armies are deployed in both the camps. Now you have to decide in whose hands the country will remain. On one side, there is the INDIA bloc which has committed scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. On the other hand, despite being the Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 23 years, no one can make any allegation of even 25 paise, such is our leader PM Modi," the Home Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor