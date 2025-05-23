Congress provided info to ED against K'taka Home Min: Pralhad Joshi

Gadag (Karnataka), May 23 Union Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader, Pralhad Joshi, has said that a faction within the Congress itself provided information to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take action against Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Responding to media queries in Gadag on Thursday regarding the ED raid on the educational institution linked to Parameshwara, Union Minister Joshi said the ED is merely carrying out its duty based on that information.

The Minister added that even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is aware of which Congress leaders gave the information to the ED.

"Despite knowing all this, they are now putting up a drama," he alleged.

"Parameshwara is a dignified politician and we have respect for him. Our government has no intention of harassing him. But once information is received, ED will do its job, regardless of who it is," he clarified.

He also alleged that one particular Congress group has been behind all developments -- from gold smuggling to recent incidents -- and that this same group is consistently feeding information to the ED.

"This is something CM Siddaramaiah knows well. And if he claims ignorance, he should find out through his own intelligence network," Union Minister Joshi added.

"The public knows who was responsible for Parameshwara's defeat in 2013. It is no secret that Siddaramaiah was the one who conspired his loss. History cannot be erased so easily," he said in a remark.

The Union Minister clarified that the ED raids were not conducted because Parameshwara is a Home Minister or because he is a Congressman.

"If anyone commits an offence under the law, be it me, Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah, or someone from our party, the ED will take action. No one will be spared," he asserted.

"It's not right to politicise ED raids. Whoever is guilty must face legal consequences. If we start revealing what your own party members have done, it could cause you more trouble," Union Minister Joshi warned Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the state government's order on opening Jan Aushadhi centres in government hospitals, the Minister asked, "They claim to provide free medicines in government hospitals, but are all required medicines really available for free in every hospital?"

He criticised the state government's decision, saying that in a reputed institution like Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in north Karnataka, doctors prescribe medicines to be bought from outside.

"If the government is providing free medicines, why are people still being forced to buy them elsewhere? Poor patients who cannot afford expensive medicines are turning to Jan Aushadhi centres. Yet this (Congress) government is obstructing access to even low-cost medicines," he said.

"I strongly oppose the decision to shut down Jan Aushadhi centres. Just because they are named after the Prime Minister, they are being targeted. Such actions must be avoided. For the welfare of the poor, the government should reconsider its stance on Jan Aushadhi centres," the Union Minister urged.

