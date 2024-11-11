Congress questions UCC delay in U'khand, BJP says code rules in final stages

Dehradun, Nov 11 Uttarakhand continues to await the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which was initially slated for announcement on November 9, the state's foundation day.

The delay has sparked a political row, with Congress accusing the BJP of misleading the people while the BJP maintains that the UCC will soon be in force.

The BJP claims that the UCC's regulations are still under development, with technical aspects under review by the legislature.

Speaking to the media on Monday, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt stated, "The draft of the Uniform Civil Code rules are being prepared. We will implement it once the rules are finalised."

Congress sharply rebuked Bhatt's statements, saying that his lack of knowledge of UCC shows how 'flippant' BJP is and how it is fooling the people of the state.

Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni remarked, "The BJP's Uttarakhand state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has made an odd statement. When questioned about the UCC delay, he stated the rules were still being finalised, despite the Dhami government's promise to present UCC as a 'gift' on the state's foundation day."

"Over 15 days have passed since the UCC rules were reportedly finalised and handed over to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with great fanfare. Mahendra Bhatt seems unaware of this update, reflecting the BJP's internal confusion on the issue. How can they deliver a concrete UCC to the public?" Dasaurni further said, mocking the Dhami government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently assured that a UCC enforcement date would be announced soon.

"After reviewing the committee's report on rules and regulations, we will hold extensive training sessions for government employees before implementing the law," the Chief Minister stated.

For effective implementation, a four-member UCC implementation committee has been established, headed by former IAS officer Shatrughan Singh.

Approved by the Governor, the committee will assist in training, portal development, and overall guidance for departments related to UCC execution.

The committee's mandate includes training bureaucrats, preparing master trainers, and creating a website and mobile app for UCC implementation. Presently, the UCC regulations are with the legislature, and it is anticipated that after final legislative approval, Uttarakhand could become the first state to implement the UCC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor