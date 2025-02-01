Congress & Rahul Gandhi left speechless: Rajasthan BJP on Union Budget

Jaipur, Feb 1 Rajasthan BJP has claimed that Congress and Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were left speechless by the Union Budget 2025.

BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal described the budget as a significant gift for the middle and working class.

He highlighted that salaried individuals now benefit from an income tax exemption of up to Rs 12.75 lakh, while self-employed citizens enjoy exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh.

“This budget has left Congress and Rahul Gandhi speechless, proving that the government is committed to the holistic development of all social groups rather than creating divisions,” he claimed.

BJP National Secretary Alka Gurjar praised the Finance Minister for prioritising tourism development, with 50 tourist destinations set for transformation through state participation.

BJP leader Narayan Pancharia emphasised that the budget will be a boon for farmers. He said that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana will benefit 1.7 crore farmers, and the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission aims to boost the production of tur, urad, and masoor dal, ensuring better food security and higher farmer incomes.

Mukesh Dadhich, another BJP leader, highlighted the government’s support for startups, with the loan limit for the startup sector increasing from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore and a Rs 10,000 crore fund established to accelerate growth in this sector.

BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal noted that the budget prioritises marginalised communities, with Rs 2 crore term loans allocated over the next five years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Former BJP state chief Arun Chaturvedi commended the Finance Minister for ensuring equitable representation for all sections of society, reinforcing the principles of Antyodaya.

BJP leader C.P. Joshi also lauded the budget as all-encompassing, benefiting farmers, women, youth, and the poor while advancing India's path to economic prosperity.

