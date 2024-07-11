Congress releases 15-point 'charge sheet' against Haryana's BJP govt

Chandigarh, July 11 The Congress' Haryana unit on Thursday released a 'charge sheet' against the state's BJP government, posing 15 questions.

The party also launched the ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign to take this charge sheet and the party’s announcements to the public.

Senior leaders, comprising Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Hooda, state party chief Chaudhary Udaibhan, senior leader Chaudhary Birendra Singh, MPs Deepender Hooda, Satpal Brahmachari and Varun Mullana, among others, jointly released the charge sheet and launched the campaign here.

Hooda said all programmes that the Congress has done so far, including Bharat Jodo Yatra, Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh, Ghar Ghar Congress, Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan, Jan Milan Samaroh and Dhanyani Karyakarta Sammelan, have received tremendous support from the public.

"In this series, Haryana Mange Hisaab is a new beginning. Through this, we will not only convey the failures of the BJP government and the announcements of the party to the public but suggestions are also to be collected from the public for the party's manifesto. When the party forms the government, the problems of the people can be solved effectively," he said.

A meeting of the party has been called in Sonipat on July 14 to prepare a roadmap for implementing this campaign.

The ‘Haryana Mange Hisaab’ campaign will formally start on July 15.

Sharing details about the charge sheet with the media, Chaudhary Udaibhan said the Congress has asked 15 questions to the BJP on different issues.

"Along with these questions, the party has also added facts and figures on the basis of which these questions are being raised before this government," he said.

The questions include: Why Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country? Why did the BJP central government call Haryana the most unsafe state of the country? How have intoxication and drugs reached every home in the state? Why Haryana has the highest inflation in the country? and Why have government portals and IDs become the cause of corruption and a headache for the public?

Choudhary Birendra Singh said the BJP could not understand Haryana politically and socially at all.

"It always carried out politics of fanaticism and casteism. That is why this government proved to be a failure on every front. The BJP, which carried out all kinds of corruption in 10 years, also carried out political corruption by forming an alliance with the JJP,” he said.

Deepender Hooda said the party’s votes increased by 20 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections and the votes increased in all 90 Assembly constituencies, while BJP's votes decreased in every Lok Sabha and assembly constituency.

"These results have given a clear message that the people of Haryana want change in the state and the Congress is going to form the government. To ensure public participation in the coming government, as per the instructions of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is taking suggestions directly from the public for its manifesto, so that it can prepare a people’s manifesto,” he added.

