Congress Releases Black Paper Exposing Modi Government's 10 Years of Injustice

The Congress party on Thursday released a black paper titled 10 Saal Anyay Kaal (10 Years of Injustice) highlighting the Modi government's failures on issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress.

The release of this document by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge precedes the government's forthcoming presentation of a 'white paper' on the alleged economic mismanagement predating 2014, with the intention of drawing instructive comparisons.

The 'black paper' underscores concerns including unemployment, rising prices, farmers' plight, the failure to conduct a caste census, and injustices against women.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said he talks of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi when asked about price rise but "they are ruling now and they should answer what they have done".

He highlighted Modi's previous promises, particularly his assurance to generate 2 crore jobs and secure Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for farmers, suggesting that the Prime Minister should acknowledge any failures instead of offering new guarantees. Kharge said the Congress ensured India's independence and in 2024, it will take the country out of the BJP's darkness of injustice