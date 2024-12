Congress Releases First List of 21 Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Congress party on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes prominent leaders such as Devender Yadav, the state unit chief, who will contest from the Badli constituency. Additionally, Sandeep Dikshit, a senior Congress leader, will contest from New Delhi.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly 👇 pic.twitter.com/LbaV5X7YgE — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2024

The list also features Shivank Singhal from Adarsh Nagar and Garvit Singhvi from Greater Kailash. Jai Kishan has been fielded from Sultanpur Majra, while Jay Prakash will represent Ambedkar Nagar. Women candidates such as Aruna Kumari from Narela and Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur have also been given tickets.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Narela: Smt. Aruna Kumari Burari: Mangesh Tyagi Adarsh Nagar: Shivank Singhal Badli: Devender Yadav Sultanpur Majra (SC): Jai Kishan Nangloi Jat: Rohit Chaudhary Shalimarbagh: Praveen Jain Wazirpur: Smt. Ragini Nayak Sadar Bazar: Anil Bhardwaj Chandni Chowk: Mudit Agarwal Ballimaran: Haroon Yusuf Tilak Nagar: PS Bawa Dwarka: Adarsh Shastri New Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit Kasturba Nagar: Abhishek Dutt Chhatarpur: Rajinder Tanwar Ambedkar Nagar (SC): Jay Prakash Greater Kailash: Garvit Singhvi Patparganj: Ch. Anil Kumar Seelampur: Abdul Rehman Mustafabad: Ali Mahndi

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for early 2025.