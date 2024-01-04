Congress renames Rahul Gandhi-led yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On Thursday, the Congress party announced the renaming of the upcoming Manipur-Mumbai yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, scheduled to commence on January 14, to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The journey is set to traverse through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

This was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters here.

Previously known as the Bharat Nyay Yatra, the Congress has now renamed the upcoming journey led by Rahul Gandhi as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' Jairam Ramesh, a party representative, extended invitations to leaders from the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that invites were actively being dispatched for their participation in this yatra.

He said the yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments.

Ramesh claimed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as transformative for politics as the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir did.