Congress revamps Chhattisgarh unit; appoints 41 new district presidents

New Delhi/Raipur Nov 28 In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday approved the appointment of 41 new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents across Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

The appointments, cleared under the party’s ongoing ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, come after an extensive review process involving AICC observers who submitted detailed reports following wide-ranging consultations with block and booth-level workers, former legislators, and senior leaders in every district.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, in an official press release, stated that one-to-one discussions were held with each observer and senior state leaders before finalising the list to ensure grassroots connect, “winnability and social representation.”

Notable appointments include former minister and senior tribal leader Prem Shankar Shukla in Bastar Rural, ex-MLA Ashish Chhabra in Bemetara, veteran OBC face Dwarkadhish Yadav in Mahasamund, and former Rajya Sabha member Rajendra Pappy Banjare in Raipur Rural.

In the crucial Raipur City unit, Shrikumar Shankar Menan has been named president, while Harish Lakhma takes charge of Sukma, a sensitive Left Wing Extremism-affected district.

The move is being seen as an attempt to energise the rank and file after the party’s disappointing performance in the 2023 Assembly polls, where it was reduced to just 35 seats against the BJP’s 54.

State Congress sources said the new team strikes a balance between youth and experience while giving adequate representation to women, SC/ST, OBC and minority communities.

At least eight women leaders, including Sumitra Ghritlahare (Balodabazar), Tarini Chandrakar (Dhamtari), and Rashimi Gabhel (Sakti), have been appointed.

The exercise also marks the end of months-long uncertainty over district-level leadership, which had triggered factional tussles in several areas.

With local body elections expected in 2026-27, the new DCC chiefs have been tasked with immediately activating booth committees and preparing for membership drives.

Chhattisgarh PCC chief Deepak Baij welcomed the decisions, saying the appointments reflect the high command’s commitment to democratic and transparent organisational rebuilding.

“These leaders enjoy credibility at the grassroots and will play a pivotal role in strengthening the party and taking the fight to the ruling BJP,” he said.

The full list covers all revenue districts as well as separate city and rural units in larger constituencies, signalling Congress’s intent to mount a strong challenge in both urban and tribal belts and the plains.

