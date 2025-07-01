Congress-RJD preparing to embrace Owaisi for vote polarisation, claims HAM

Patna, July 1 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President and Bihar Minor Water Resources Minister Santosh Suman has alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance is preparing to embrace AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to polarise minority votes in Seemanchal ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

“The purpose of Tejashwi Yadav’s rant in Patna against the Waqf Amendment Act was not the protection of Waqf properties but appeasement politics. Congress-RJD can go to any level to polarise votes through communalism,” claimed Suman.

Suman highlighted the Muslim voter demographics in Seemanchal with Kishanganj having 67 per cent Muslim voters, 38 per cent in Katihar, 32 per cent in Araria and 30 per cent in Purnea.

He alleged: “Through communal polarisation, Congress-RJD are trying to get these votes while scaring the majority community.”

Suman further said that Congress contests elections in Kerala in alliance with the Muslim League, while its ally RJD now wants to disturb Seemanchal and throw it into the fire of hatred.

“They want Owaisi’s support, who gives radical and provocative speeches, to fuel communal tension. The people of Bihar must remain cautious,” he claimed.

Earlier, AIMIM leader and MLA Akhtarul Iman hinted at joining the INDIA Bloc ahead of the Bihar polls.

Tejashwi Yadav participated in the Waqf Bachao-Samvidhan Bachao rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where he declared he would “throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin” if voted to power.

NDA leaders, including Giriraj Singh and Vijay Sinha, have criticised Tejashwi Yadav on the Waqf issue, calling it vote bank politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor