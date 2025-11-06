‘Congress-RJD protected infiltrators’: PM Modi lashes out at INDIA Bloc

Patna, Nov 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed separate rallies in Bihar during the ongoing Assembly election campaign, sharply criticising the RJD and Congress and accusing them of misrule and corruption in the past.

Addressing a rally in Araria, PM Modi released what he called a “report card” of 1990–2005, alleging that the period was a phase of “misrule” in which Bihar saw “zero” development in expressways, bridges over the Kosi, tourist circuits, sports complexes and medical colleges.

“In the name of governance, you were only looted. How many expressways were built in those 15 years? Zero. How many bridges over the Kosi? Zero. How many tourist circuits? Zero. How many sports complexes? Zero. How many medical colleges? Zero,” PM Modi said.

He also said that no IIT or IIM was set up at that time.

PM Modi credited the NDA and the “double-engine government” for institutions such as IIT Patna, IIM Bodh Gaya, AIIMS Patna and Darbhanga AIIMS.

Calling the 1990s a phase of guns, cruelty, bitterness, corruption and misgovernance, the Prime Minister said the Grand Alliance had turned this into the identity of Bihar.

PM Modi alleged that Congress and RJD were “protecting infiltrators” and also accused Congress leaders of insulting traditional faith, citing remarks on Chhath Puja. He said he believed Bihar’s voters — especially women — would not allow a return to “jungle raj”.

He also alleged internal contradictions within the opposition alliance, claiming Congress and RJD candidates were undercutting each other.

Later, at Bhagalpur, PM Modi said the RJD was responsible for caste riots and accused Congress of communal riots, saying the Bhagalpur riots stain will never be erased.

“The RJD plunged Bihar into caste riots, while the Congress instigated communal riots. The Congress will never be able to wash away the stain of the Bhagalpur riots, just as the stain of the killing of Sikhs cannot be erased. The stain of the Bhagalpur massacre will never be removed from Congress’s record," PM Modi said.

He alleged that the politics of the RJD and Congress pushed Bihar’s youth into migration.

“Those who practice the politics of destruction do not like Bihar’s development. Because of their misdeeds, the youth of Bihar had to suffer the curse of migration. The NDA is determined that Bihar’s youth will work in Bihar and bring glory to Bihar,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Ramnagar, West Champaran, accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of multiple scams, including fodder, land-for-jobs and flood relief.

Turning to the issue of infiltrators, Shah criticised the RJD and Congress for allegedly defending them.

“Should infiltrators be removed from Bihar's voter list or not? Just recently, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a ‘Save the Infiltrators’ march. He says infiltrators should remain on the voter list. These infiltrators snatch jobs from our youth, claim a share of rations meant for the poor, and make the country insecure,” Shah said.

“From the land of Ramnagar, I want to say: Rahul Gandhi, hold as many marches and press conferences as you like — the BJP will work to remove every single infiltrator from across the country and from Bihar.”

He said sugar mills shut during “jungle raj” and promised that the NDA would restore closed units.

Shah asserted that NDA would win in West Champaran and said counting on November 14 would wipe out RJD–Congress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, campaigning in Patahi in East Champaran, said the culture of the RJD was violence.

“RJD’s culture has been one of violence. Even in their election campaigns, they are making children sing songs about guns,” Singh said.

He said Bihar suffered from fear and lawlessness during the RJD era and that people across India used to view the state as a symbol of jungle raj.

“Goons held sway. People were afraid to step out after dark. Bihar does not want to see that era again,” he said.

He said that Bihar had changed under NDA, citing improved perception, infrastructure and Swachh Bharat outcomes.

He praised CM Nitish Kumar and said he had not faced a single allegation.

“Despite being Chief Minister for 20 years, not a single accusation has been levelled against him. Today’s leaders who are accused of corruption keep praising themselves. The people of Bihar are going to form an NDA government with a two-thirds majority,” Singh said.

Voting in Bihar is being held in two phases — November 6 (completed) and November 11.

All major parties are campaigning intensively for the second phase.

