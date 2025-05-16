Congress runs 'commission sarkaar' in Telangana, claims KTR

Hyderabad, May 16 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday that the Congress runs a ‘commission sarkaar’ in Telangana.

After Forest and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha’s remark that ministers take money to clear files, the BRS leader took to X to attack the state government.

“Many congratulations to Minister Konda Surekha garu for finally speaking some truths! Congress in Telangana runs a 'commission sarkaar', and it's unfortunate this has become an open secret in Telangana,” posted KTR, as the former minister is popularly known.

“In this 30 per cent commission government, ministers, according to their own colleague minister, do not sign files without taking a hefty cut. Contractors even staged a dharna inside the secretariat, exposing the government's commission business,” he said.

KTR requested Konda Surekha to name and shame all the Congress ministers involved. “Can Revanth Reddy or Rahul Gandhi order an inquiry into these allegations by their own cabinet minister?” asked the BRS leader.

BRS legislator K.P. Vivekanand remarked that 'Telangana Premier League' is being played in the state under the Congress rule with corruption and commissions.

Reacting to Konda Surekha’s remark, the BRS said she admitted that under Congress rule bribe has to be paid for file clearance.

The minister made the remark while laying foundation for the building of a government girls’ junior college in Warangal on Thursday.

“Since I am the Forest Minister, some companies come to me for file clearances. Usually, ministers take money to clear such files. I tell them you need not give even a new paisa to me but you should do social service like building a school,” she said after laying the foundation stone.

She also stated that she suggested a company that approached her for approval of a file to construct the college building. She revealed that the company came forward to construct the building at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Konda Surekha claimed that some people completely distorted her comments. She said that she was speaking about ministers in the previous BRS government who would take money to do any work.

