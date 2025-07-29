‘Congress said 56 inches failed—we made terror tremble in its den’: PM Modi roars in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a forceful address to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, defended Operation Sindoor as a decisive and historic counter-terror mission that not only dismantled Pakistan-based terror infrastructure but also exposed the political opportunism of the Opposition.

Rising to speak on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi declared, “I stand here to present Bharat’s stand.” He described in detail how Indian forces penetrated deep into Pakistan to destroy terror camps, stating that “for the first time, India’s strategy extended into areas we had never reached before — we dismantled terror networks inside Pakistan itself.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Pahalgam massacre of April 22, in which terrorists killed innocent civilians after asking their religion, was a calculated attempt to trigger communal violence and destabilise national unity. “But the strength of Indian unity crushed that conspiracy,” he said.

In a clear dig at the Congress, PM Modi condemned the Opposition's reaction in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. “They were celebrating too early. They thought they had scored a political point by asking, ‘Where is 56-inch Modi now?’ They were mocking, laughing, playing politics over the blood of innocents,” he charged.

“Congress wasn’t looking for justice; they were looking for headlines,” he said, adding that such remarks were demoralising the armed forces. “Their statements showed sheer pettiness. They don’t trust the Army’s strength, nor India’s capabilities.”

Referring to the global reaction, PM Modi noted that 193 countries watched India’s actions, and not one stopped us. Only three nations stood with Pakistan. “From Sindoor to Sindhu, the world saw India’s resolve,” he asserted.

He also revealed that after Pakistan’s infrastructure suffered massive losses, its military leadership requested India’s DGMO to halt the assault, leading to the suspension of Operation Sindoor on May 10. “It was not ended—just paused. If Pakistan misbehaves again, it will resume with even more aggression,” he warned.

PM Modi expressed disappointment that instead of trusting Indian forces and their evidence, some opposition leaders chose to amplify Pakistan’s propaganda. “Our Army gave the facts, but some in this country preferred to spread enemy lies.” He ended by stating that Congress might win headlines with such politics, but they will never win the hearts of the Indian people.

