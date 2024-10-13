Congress seeks resignation of HM Shah, Maha CM for Baba Siddique's murder

New Delhi, Oct 13 Condemning the shocking murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, the Congress on Sunday sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies -- Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead at Bandra in Mumbai outside his son (Congress MLA) Zeeshan Siddique's office, sending shockwaves among the political fraternity and across the nation.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Imran Pratapgarhi blamed the Maharashtra government for deteriorating law and order in the state, adding that nobody was feeling safe there.

They pointed out that Baba Siddique was a senior leader of the NCP and very close to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"If someone like him can meet such a fate, what would be the plight of a common man?" Nayak wondered.

She said that not only should Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis resign, but the Union Home Minister must also tender his resignation.

"Double engine government demands double responsibility," she remarked.

Pratapagarhi said that the Congress wants to set up an impartial committee to probe the murder and bring the guilty to justice.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court remanded one of the two prime accused in the killing of Baba Siddique to police custody till October 21 and the other for a medical test to determine his actual age status.

While Gurnail Baljit Singh, 23, of Haryana, has been given police custody for a week, the other accused – reportedly a minor from Uttar Pradesh, has been sent for an ossification test to determine his true age, said a lawyer.

Both have been charged with shooting Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, near his son and Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday evening, sending shockwaves in political circles. They were presented before the Esplanade Court Magistrate S.C. Tayde on Sunday afternoon.

A Mumbai Police officer said that they are questioning the two arrested accused, while 15 police teams are on the lookout for the third accused -- Shiva Kumar. The police are collaborating with the departments (police) in other states.

The police have recovered 28 live bullets from the accused plus two mobile phones, and further investigations are underway into the conspiracy behind Siddique's suspected contract killing by the trio who came here from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on September 2.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique 'exposed' the collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time."

"This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail,” the Congress leader added.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties. He was close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Calling the killing of former State Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique shocking, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded the ruling MahaYuti government in Maharashtra to order a thorough and transparent probe into Siddique's death.

Taking to X on Sunday, Kharge said: "The tragic demise of former Maharashtra Minister, Baba Siddique, is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra government must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount."

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, said in a post on X: "Shocked, stunned and outraged at the killing of Baba Siddique ji. Siddique ji served the people with dedication and worked hard to preserve communal harmony. His passing away is a massive loss to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor