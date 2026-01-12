Congress seeks to close ‘Greater Assam’ row; Gaurav Gogoi urges restraint

Guwahati, Jan 12 Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday attempted to draw a line under the political controversy sparked by remarks made by newly inducted Congress leader Rezaul Karim Sarkar, stressing the need for restraint and responsibility while addressing sensitive issues from public platforms.

Speaking to reporters after a large joining programme and public meeting in Morigaon, Gogoi said Sarkar’s comments on the idea of “Bor Asom” (Greater Assam) had been misunderstood, largely due to the choice of words used and the manner in which they were interpreted.

While acknowledging that the remarks had generated confusion, the APCC chief said the matter should not be taken out of context.

“Certain words, when spoken in public, can be interpreted in different ways. That is why leaders must be careful, particularly when the subject is sensitive,” Gogoi said, advising Sarkar to exercise greater caution in the future.

He added that the Congress does not endorse any idea that could be construed as divisive and remains committed to unity, harmony and development.

The controversy erupted following Sarkar’s speech at a meeting organised to mark his formal entry into the Congress, during which a section of the audience and political opponents alleged that his reference to “Bor Asom” carried implications beyond development.

Gogoi maintained that Sarkar’s intent was distorted and appealed for calm, saying the focus should remain on people-centric issues.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also commented on the issue, urging Sarkar to refrain from statements that could be read in multiple ways and divert attention from the Congress’s broader political agenda and developmental priorities.

Responding to the criticism, Sarkar expressed regret over the controversy and said his remarks had been misinterpreted. Clarifying his position, he said his vision of “Bor Asom” (Greater Assam) was firmly rooted in inclusive development and social harmony, not in altering identities or creating divisions.

“From Sadiya to Dhubri, and across both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, the idea is to build a stronger Assam through genuine development and harmony,” Sarkar said.

He emphasised that his reference was to balanced growth across regions, explaining that development should reach all districts equally.

“Just as development has taken place in Sivasagar and Dhubri, similar progress should be seen in Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Tinsukia and other areas. Only through such balanced development can we speak of a greater Assam,” he said, adding that he never intended to pit one region against another.

Congress leaders indicated that the issue should now be considered closed, reiterating that the party’s focus remains on unity, inclusive growth and addressing the concerns of the people rather than engaging in divisive interpretations.

