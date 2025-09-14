Congress sided with Pakistan, 'compromised' nation's interests: PM Modi in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying that the grand old party "compromised national interests by siding with Pakistan".

Addressing a public rally in Darrang, PM Modi slammed Congress on a host of issues, including infiltration, Operation Sindoor, and lack of development in the state during previous Congress governments.

He accused the party of siding with Pakistan at the cost of India's security.

Referring to the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said the Congress leadership had weakened the fight against terrorism by echoing Pakistan's propaganda and undermining the morale of the armed forces.

"When Congress was in power, terrorism was prevalent. Even as Pakistan lost many of its terror leaders, the Congress chose to stand with the Pakistani Army rather than the Indian Army," the Prime Minister charged.

He went on to claim that the opposition party had long been guided by "ideologies hostile to India" and placed political expediency over the nation's sovereignty.

"Instead of backing our soldiers, Congress amplifies the voices of those who shelter terrorists. The lies spread by Pakistan become the agenda of Congress. People must remain alert," he warned.

PM Modi further accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics and protecting "infiltrators and anti-national forces", saying such policies were a direct threat to the security and stability of the country.

The Prime Minister also took a strong dig at Congress, alleging that the wounds inflicted on the people of Assam by the policies of Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 Chinese aggression were "yet to heal".

The Prime Minister said Assam and the Northeast were left to fend for themselves when Chinese troops advanced, exposing what he called the "betrayal" of the then Congress leadership.

"The people of Assam still remember the scars of that neglect. The Congress of today continues with the same mindset - protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces instead of standing firmly with our Army and our nation," he said.

Meanwhile, from another rally in the Golaghat district, PM Modi targeted Congress on the infiltration in Assam.

Kickstarting several projects in the Golaghat district, he said, "Congress ruled in Assam for several decades. However, they failed to usher in development in the state. The Congress party provided shelter to the infiltrators, which brought demographic alterations in Assam."

Meanwhile, hailing the efforts by the BJP government in Assam, the Prime Minister said, "The current ruling dispensation in the state has taken up the challenge to make Assam free from infiltrators. The BJP government has been taking several measures to ensure the rights of the indigenous people of Assam by providing land patta to the Scheduled Tribes (ST)."

