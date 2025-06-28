Congress slams BJP as 'anti-OBC', vows nationwide agitation over Madhya Pradesh quota row

New Delhi, June 28 The Congress party on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS over the issue of OBC reservations in Madhya Pradesh during a press briefing held at Indira Bhawan, the new AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Senior Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Harish Chaudhary, Jeetu Patwari, and Anil Jaihind accused the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of systematically denying Other Backward Classes (OBCs) their rightful 27 per cent reservation in government jobs and services in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the media personnel, Jeetu Patwari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may claim to belong to the OBC community, but the BJP-RSS regime has been the "most anti-OBC government in independent India."

Highlighting the long-standing legal and political battle over OBC reservations in Madhya Pradesh, Patwari alleged that despite Supreme Court rulings clearing the implementation of 27 per cent quota, the BJP has delayed its rollout by making excuses in court and misleading the public.

Harish Chaudhary outlined the Congress party's efforts since 1994 to expand OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. He noted that while the Kamal Nath-led Congress government implemented the 27 per cent quota in 2019, it was derailed after the BJP took over the state again.

“Despite the SC rejecting the petitions against the quota on January 28 and reiterating its stance on June 25, the BJP has refused to act,” he said.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel added that it was “painful” that even OBC leaders like Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and current CM Mohan Yadav have failed to implement the reservation despite Supreme Court directives.

He also pointed to delays in Chhattisgarh, where a bill passed for 27 per cent reservation since 2022 still awaits the Governor's assent.

Anil Jaihind of the Congress OBC Department accused the RSS of historically opposing the Constitution and alleged it is trying to erase “socialist” and “secular” values.

“RSS believes in inequality by birth, while Congress stands for equality,” he said.

The Congress announced it will launch a nationwide agitation to demand justice for OBC youth, some of whom have been waiting over six years for appointments despite clearing exams. “We will not stop until the OBCs get their due,” said Patwari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor