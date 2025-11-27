Congress slams BJP over X location glitch

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Congress on Thursday launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of “blatant lies” and “sheer hypocrisy” over the recent technical glitch on ‘X’ that temporarily showed incorrect account locations for several users, including opposition leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Congress Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate, said the BJP deliberately tried to whip up a fake controversy to divert public attention from serious issues like “vote chori” (vote theft), deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and electoral roll manipulation.

“X and its product head have already clarified that the wrong locations were caused by a technical glitch that is being fixed. Yet the BJP, in its desperation, labelled Congress leaders ‘anti-national’ for the same glitch that affected their own accounts,” Shrinate said.

The Congress leader said the real purpose was to suppress growing public anger on social media over critical issues being ignored by mainstream media, including 26 BLOs dying in the last 20 days due to extreme work pressure during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and other national and international issues.

Shrinate also questioned the unprecedented 93 per cent strike rate of the ruling alliance in Bihar despite being in power for 20 years, calling it clear evidence of “vote chori”, and slammed the Election Commission’s silence on Maharashtra discrepancies.

“The BJP is rattled by questions being raised by people on social media. This silly ‘foreign location’ drama is nothing but a cheap trick to discredit those voices,” she added.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera had earlier clarified that many leaders use VPN (virtual private network) services, which can also cause location discrepancies.

The Congress ensured to continue exposing what it called the BJP’s “diversion tactics” while pressing for accountability on electoral transparency and alleged voter list manipulation.

