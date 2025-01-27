Congress slams BJP & RSS for ‘insulting’ Ambedkar

​Bhopal, Jan 27 Congress on Monday slammed the BJP government and the RSS for allegedly “insulting” Ambedkar and the Constitution.

“Congress workers must protect the Constitution at any cost. It should not get insulted by the BJP or the RSS,” said Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ‘Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Mhow.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and alleged that the BJP and RSS are conspiring to make Dalit and Adivasi “slaves”.

“Ambedkar’s Constitution was insulted by Mohan Bhagwat when he said that the Constitution did not give us freedom. Ambedkar’s efforts, his blood and sweat were directly insulted and attacked by him,” LoP Rahul Gandhi added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the RSS while highlighting the views of Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Late Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Quoting the statements of Nehru and Patel, the Congress President said that the BJP often spread wrong information about the understanding between Nehru and Patel.

“Both leaders were highly upset after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination and they banned the RSS,” said the Congress President.

He further questioned that if taking dips into the Sangam would end poverty in the country or feed hungry people.

“The BJP leaders are visiting Prayagraj only for the cameras. But I don’t want to question anyone’s faith. If anyone has felt bad about my comments, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger and is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for the camera in Prayagraj,” said the Congress President.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing the rally said Rahul Gandhi did 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to save the Constitution and brotherhood among the society.

“Today, if anyone is fighting against the BJP, he is Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting to protect the Constitution and rights of citizens of the country,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that Mhow's rally will encourage Congress workers from across the country to fight against the BJP.

“Under the BJP government, the power of all institutions and constitutional bodies has weakened. Being in opposition, we have to fight against it,” Pilot added.

Later, Rahul Gandhi along with Mallikarjun Kharge visited Ambedkar’s memorial at his birthplace and paid tribute.

The memorial was established during former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led BJP government.

Mhow also has been officially renamed as the Ambedkar Nagar in respect of Ambedkar.

