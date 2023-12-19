Congress slams Centre after more MPs suspended

New Delhi, Dec 19 After 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for remainder of Winter Session, Congress hit back at government saying a complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and the new Parliament reflects “Namocracy in all its tyranny”.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Ramesh said, "Today at least 50 more INDIA MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha alone! A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th goes scot-free."

He said, "The new Parliament reflects Namocracy in all its tyranny."

Meanwhile, among the 49 MPs Shashi Tharoor who too was suspended said, "For the first time in my parliamentary career of nearly 15 years, I too entered the well of the House holding a placard calling for a discussion on the recent security breach."

"I did so out of solidarity with my Congress colleagues, who have been unjustly suspended for demanding accountability from the government. I expect suspension to follow. It is a badge of honour to be defenestrated by an unfair process," Tharoor said.

On Tuesday 49 MPs have been suspended for remainder of Winter Session. On Monday 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended.

On December 14, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended.

A total of 141 MPs have been suspended for demanding a detailed discussion on Parliament security breach by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor