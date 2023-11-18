Congress slams Centre for closure of over 40,000 manufacturing units across country in past 2 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 18 Congress on Saturday trained its guns at the Centre over closure of 40,175 manufacturing units after the Covid pandemic saying that the backbone of the economy is being ruined but the Prime Minister is busy benefiting his close friends and campaigning.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, "The manufacturing sector, the backbone of the country's economy, is being ruined. After the Covid period, 40,175 manufacturing companies have been closed in two years. But the Prime Minister does not care about this. He is busy benefiting his close friend and campaigning."

"Big companies are growing and small companies are dying out. This once again proves our point, which we have been saying continuously since the time of Bharat Jodo Yatra, that economic disparities in the country have increased rapidly under the Modi government," he added.

He also added a news report to back his claims.

The Congress has been critical of the government over the handling of the economy by the BJP-led NDA government at the centre.

The grand-old party has been targetting the government over the growing wealth inequality in the country.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been raising the issues during the 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra and also at the public meetings and in press conferences.

