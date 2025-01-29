Congress slams Kejriwal for diverting attention from core issues; says AAP is losing ground

New Delhi, Jan 29 Abhishek Dutt, Congress candidate for Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, on Wednesday accused Arvind Kejriwal of trying to distract from important issues, following the Election Commission of India’s request for proof regarding AAP’s claims that Haryana was poisoning the Yamuna River.

Dutt argued that Kejriwal’s approach was merely an attempt to divide the political discourse, stating that the AAP's defeat was becoming evident, with votes now shifting towards the Congress.

Speaking to IANS, Dutt said, "It is clear that the AAP will not win the election. The votes that once went to the AAP are now transferring to the Congress. Voters who earlier supported AAP are realising that the party is not in the race anymore."

Dutt also reacted to remarks made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who criticised Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for not addressing the rising ammonia levels in Delhi’s water supply and following the BJP's directives.

Dutt took this opportunity to reiterate his earlier claims, accusing Kejriwal of collaborating with the BJP and not fulfilling his promises to Delhi’s residents over the past eleven years.

“It's the same Kejriwal who once aligned himself with the BJP, held meetings with RSS figures about corruption, and now he's getting exposed for his failures. For eleven years, Delhi has been deceived by this government," Dutt stated.

When asked about the Congress’ main competitor, Dutt firmly stated that the BJP was their direct rival in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, reaffirming the Congress’ confidence in securing a significant victory.

"We will win with a huge margin in the upcoming elections," he concluded.

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, the three leading political adversaries in the capital city have pledged comprehensive welfare schemes to attract voters.

The AAP, Congress, and BJP are all vying to appeal to women voters, a demographic that has gained significant attention from political parties in recent polls around the country.

